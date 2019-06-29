Ravens' potential cap casualties

Patrick Smith / Getty Images
Webb's role was reduced significantly as the season went on and younger players got healthy. The 32-year-old has two years and about $4.2 million left on his contract. The Ravens would generate $1.75 million in cap savings by releasing Webb, a move that seems likely given the defensive back’s age, decreasing role and the team’s tight salary-cap situation.
David Richard / AP
After all the fanfare that came with him signing a two-year, $11 million contract in June, it appears that Maclin will be one-and-done with the Ravens. He struggled with injuries, missing four games and being limited in a few others. He also never appeared to be on the same page with quarterback Joe Flacco and caught just 40 balls for 440 yards and three touchdowns on 72 total targets. Making the release of the 29-year-old even more likely is the fact that it will create $5 million of salary-cap room and accelerate the offseason overhaul of the team’s receiving corps.
The Ravens are projected to enter the offseason with the sixth-least salary-cap space in the NFL, according to Overthecap.com. That means they'll again have to get creative to create cap flexibility. Here are seven of the Ravens' most likely potential cap casualties.
Jeff Zrebiec