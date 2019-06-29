Ravens' potential cap casualties

David Richard / AP

After all the fanfare that came with him signing a two-year, $11 million contract in June, it appears that Maclin will be one-and-done with the Ravens. He struggled with injuries, missing four games and being limited in a few others. He also never appeared to be on the same page with quarterback Joe Flacco and caught just 40 balls for 440 yards and three touchdowns on 72 total targets. Making the release of the 29-year-old even more likely is the fact that it will create $5 million of salary-cap room and accelerate the offseason overhaul of the team’s receiving corps.