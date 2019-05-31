Possible free-agent fits remaining for the Ravens

After struggling in short-yardage situations last season, the Ravens are looking for a big-bodied running back to move the chains in blatant running situations. They might be able to find that guy later in the draft, but if they choose to cross this off their shopping list in free agency, there may be no better option that Blount, who rumbled for 772 yards and seven scores for the Patriots in 2013.

The Ravens need a third cornerback, which is essentially a starting position in today's NFL, and I haven't seen enough good things from Chykie Brown and Asa Jackson to think that either of them is ready to replace Corey Graham. Bailey, now 36, showed that he was mortal last season, but he is worth a look as a third corner. At the very least, he would bring leadership to a young Ravens secondary.

After a busy first few days of free agency, the Ravens have been quiet in recent days. They aren't done shopping; they have just brought their cart to a halt in the middle of the store and are waiting for the players to come to them at the right price. The Ravens have gotten good players that way in the past, like middle linebacker Daryl Smith last season. In this week's Five for Friday, blogger Matt Vensel lists five remaining players who could be relatively-inexpensive free-agent fits for the Ravens.