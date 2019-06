Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images

In his essay for The Players' Tribune last month, Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel mentioned having to solve "NP-hard problems in polynomial time" as part of his doctoral work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. According to Wikipedia, one example of an NP-hard problem is: Given a set of integers, does any nonempty subset of them add up to zero? I know what you're thinking — what an easy question! But imagine doing that in polynomial time. Urschel deserves some help. I nominate Kyle Juszczyk.