Ravens free-agent options that are probably too good to be true

Byrd, whom the Buffalo Bills slapped with the franchise tag last offseason, will be the best safety available. He has great range and instincts and rarely lets quarterback misfires slip out of his grasp. The Ravens are looking for a rangy safety to pair with Matt Elam, but Byrd will have many suitors.

This shifty slot receiver showed in 2013 that he was capable of making plays on the outside, too, as he became Tom Brady's favorite target. The Ravens are looking for a slick route-runner who can move the chains and make plays after the catch. But will New England Patriots let Edelman leave?

The Ravens enter free agency with a handful of needs, some bigger than others, should they feel inclined to open up their checkbook. Historically, they have been reluctant to dip into their bank account for free agents, but perhaps the right free agent could change their minds after they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2007. In this week's Five for Friday, Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel lists five free-agent options that are probably too good to be true.