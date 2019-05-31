Memorable Ravens season-openers
Last year's season-opening lost to Denver left a bad taste that lingered for the Ravens all season, but not all season openers are like that. The Ravens have had several noteworthy opening games in their history, including statements at the beginning of each of their championship seasons and huge offensive outputs before a home crowd. This week's Five for Friday recounts five memorable Ravens season openers on the eve of Sunday's Week 1 matchup with Cincinnati. -- Jon Meoli
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad