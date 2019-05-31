The Ravens avenged their playoff loss from the previous year by blowing the doors off the rival Steelers. The defense, led by a virtuoso Haloti Ngata performance, forced seven turnovers, Joe Flacco threw for three touchdowns, and Ray Rice went over 100 yards in the rout.

The last time the Ravens opened at home was a rout, with Ed Reed returning an interception for a touchdown, Joe Flacco throwing for two touchdowns and 299 yards, and Ray Rice scoring twice on 68 yards rushing. It proved to be one of the more comprehensive wins of the entire Super Bowl season.

Last year's season-opening lost to Denver left a bad taste that lingered for the Ravens all season, but not all season openers are like that. The Ravens have had several noteworthy opening games in their history, including statements at the beginning of each of their championship seasons and huge offensive outputs before a home crowd. This week's Five for Friday recounts five memorable Ravens season openers on the eve of Sunday's Week 1 matchup with Cincinnati. -- Jon Meoli