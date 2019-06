Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

The Ravens are expected to use Terrance West as the starter consistently now. What took so long? Former starter Justin Forsett started struggling in the second preseason game, but the Ravens still hung with him even thought he lacked acceleration and the ability to make defenders miss. Javorius Allen can serve as the backup until rookie Kenneth Dixon is up to par, but Allen is a liability in pass protection. West, though, can wear a defense down because of his physical style. Overall, the Ravens don’t have a gamebreaker among the bunch. As far as talent and style, they’re all pretty much from the same mold.