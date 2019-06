Christopher T. Assaf, Baltimore Sun

The Ravens are expected to focus most of their energy on retaining both Monroe and Pitta. While keeping Pitta is not as important as the stability at left tackle, the veteran tight end -- or is he a slot receiver? -- is a close second. Pitta has developed quite the rapport with Flacco, and the major injury he suffered during training camp was one of the reasons the Ravens offense got derailed in 2013. The offense's struggles in his absence should strengthen his case in contract negotiations. The franchise tag could come into play here, but it would be in the best interest of both parties to not let it get to that.