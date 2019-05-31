Five for Friday: Biggest surprises in Ravens season so far

When Dennis Pitta suffered a season-threatening hip injury early in training camp, Dickson was the next man up at tight end. While he is hard-pressed to match what Pitta did in 2012, there was little reason to think that Dickson wouldn't at least be an adequate replacement, as he had 54 catches for 528 yards and five touchdowns two seasons ago. But he hasn't been able to hang on to a handful of passes that have been thrown his way, leading the Ravens to instead use veteran Dallas Clark in passing situations.

So far this season, it isn't Terrell Suggs, Haloti Ngata or Elvis Dumervil who has been graded the highest among Ravens defenders, according to Pro Football Focus. It is Ihedigbo, a player many assumed would be a backup. Ihedigbo, the team's starting strong safety, has been a revelation in a secondary that has seen two Week 1 starters lose their jobs. He has been a sound tackler and has covered well, and coach John Harbaugh recently said that Ihedigbo has been the glue that has held the back end together.

Part of what makes the NFL great is that you never know what you are going to see from week to week, even from a team you think you have a handle on. Four weeks into the 2013 season, there has been no shortage of surprises for the 2-2 Ravens. Contributors have come out of nowhere. Talented athletes have disappeared. Heck, they even made a trade. In this week's Five for Friday, Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel names the five biggest surprises of the first quarter of the Ravens' season.