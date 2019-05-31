Ravens' best free-agent signings over the past five years
Over the past five years -- and throughout their history -- general manager Ozzie Newsome and the Ravens haven't been particularly active in handing out huge contracts to free agents. But that's not to say the Ravens haven't added important pieces through free agency. In this week's Five for Friday, Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel lists the team's five best free agent signings in the past five years.
