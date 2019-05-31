Ravens' best free-agent signings over the past five years

Last offseason, the Castle seemed to have more departures than BWI. Guys like Paul Kruger and Dannell Ellerbe left in free agency, but the Ravens did celebrate a significant arrival in Dumervil. He has only played one season here -- it was a pretty good one -- but he already deserves to be on this list.

At the start of free agency in 2009, the story in Baltimore was whether the Ravens would convince linebacker Ray Lewis to finish his career in purple. And on the same day they brought back Lewis, they signed Birk, who solidified the center position for four years and helped them win a Super Bowl.

Over the past five years -- and throughout their history -- general manager Ozzie Newsome and the Ravens haven't been particularly active in handing out huge contracts to free agents. But that's not to say the Ravens haven't added important pieces through free agency. In this week's Five for Friday, Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel lists the team's five best free agent signings in the past five years.