No. 17 picks in the NFL draft
Every slot in the NFL draft has its share of success stories and disappointments, and No. 17, where the Ravens are slotted to pick on Thursday night, is no different. The position has produced career backups (Jarvis Moss in 2007), solid starters (Gosder Cherilus in 2008), Pro Bowlers (Chad Greenway in 2006) and a likely Hall of Fame guard in Steve Hutchinson. Here's a look at the careers of those selected at No. 17 in recent years. The pick has seen several offensive linemen who were immediately plugged into their team's starting lineups, though very little impact at skill positions. Anything player you'd like to see the Ravens replicate?
Gallery by Jon Meoli
