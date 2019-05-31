No. 17 picks in the NFL draft

The Alabama cornerback hasn't made much of an impact since Cincinnati picked him at No. 17 in 2012. Kirkpatrick appeared in five games his rookie year, and made his first three starts in Weeks 14-16 in 2013. He has three career interceptions and 34 career tackles.

Last year's pick at No. 17 was an immediate contributor for the Steelers, though he lost his starting spot in October and ended up with just eight starts on the year. Jones made 40 tackles -- 30 solo tackles with 10 assists -- and had one sack in 14 games. The Georgia product is of a pedigree that he's still likely to be a contributor in the Steelers' linebacker corps for a long time.

Every slot in the NFL draft has its share of success stories and disappointments, and No. 17, where the Ravens are slotted to pick on Thursday night, is no different. The position has produced career backups (Jarvis Moss in 2007), solid starters (Gosder Cherilus in 2008), Pro Bowlers (Chad Greenway in 2006) and a likely Hall of Fame guard in Steve Hutchinson. Here's a look at the careers of those selected at No. 17 in recent years. The pick has seen several offensive linemen who were immediately plugged into their team's starting lineups, though very little impact at skill positions. Anything player you'd like to see the Ravens replicate?

Gallery by Jon Meoli