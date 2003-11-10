Advertisement Advertisement Sports Rams 33, Ravens 22 Nov 09, 2003 | 7:35 PM The Ravens turned the ball over seven times and Kyle Boller left the game with a sprained knee and did not return in a 33-22 loss to the St. Louis Rams in a much anticipated Sunday night matchup. Next Gallery PHOTOS Orioles vs Rays, August 22, 2019 PHOTOS Ravens vs Eagles preseason Advertisement Sports Orioles Orioles vs Royals, August 21, 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Orioles vs Royals, August 20, 2019 Orioles vs Royals, August 19, 2019 Orioles vs Red Sox, August 18, 2019 Ravens vs Packers in preseason | Photos Johns Hopkins football begins new season with new coach Orioles vs Yankees, August 13, 2019 Orioles vs Yankees, August 12, 2019