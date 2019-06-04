Quint Kessenich's top 25 men's college lacrosse players

They can “break ankles” with their nifty moves, bulldoze unsuspecting defensemen and rifle shots from all angles.

Some of them can stop those shifty attackmen and power forwards with their skill, stick work and positioning.

Others keep the ball away from the other team, winning faceoff after faceoff.

If you were to build a team in college lacrosse, these are the players you'd want to start with. It's not a coincidence that two of the top teams in college lacrosse, Denver and Notre Dame, each have three players in the top 10.

