The Broncos landed Manning (above) last offseason with $96 million over five years. He was voted to the Pro Bowl after throwing for 4,659 yards and 37 touchdowns, but the Ravens knocked his Broncos out of the playoffs.

Two weeks before the start of the 2009 season, Rivers (above) was rewarded with a six-year, $92 million extension. He threw for 4,254 yards and 28 touchdowns as the Chargers made the playoffs (though they haven't since).

It's official. Joe Flacco is now the NFL's highest-paid player. So what kind of return of investment can the Ravens expect in the first year of his six-year, $120.6 million deal? Matt Vensel of The Baltimore Sun looks at how some of the NFL's other highest-paid quarterbacks performed the season after signing a big deal.