Pro Football Hall of Fame Game through the years

David Richard / AP

Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers, a former basketball player at Baylor, catches a 26-yard touchdown pass while defended by Cardinals safety Ironhead Gallon during the first half. Kellen Moore threw for 182 yards and a touchdown and Dallas held off a last-minute drive for their third Hall of Fame Game win.

2017 Hall of Fame class: Kicker Morten Andersen, running back Terrell Davis, safety Kenny Easley, owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones, defensive end Jason Taylor, running back LaDainian Tomlinson, and quarterback Kurt Warner