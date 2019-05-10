Pro Football Hall of Fame Game through the years

David Richard / AP
Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers, a former basketball player at Baylor, catches a 26-yard touchdown pass while defended by Cardinals safety Ironhead Gallon during the first half. Kellen Moore threw for 182 yards and a touchdown and Dallas held off a last-minute drive for their third Hall of Fame Game win.
2017 Hall of Fame class: Kicker Morten Andersen, running back Terrell Davis, safety Kenny Easley, owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones, defensive end Jason Taylor, running back LaDainian Tomlinson, and quarterback Kurt Warner
Joe Robbins / Getty Images
The Vikings' MyCole Pruitt jumps across the goal line for a 34-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Running back Joe Banyard ran for another score to lead Minnesota as most of the regulars, including Adrian Peterson and Ben Roethlisberger, watched from the sidelines.
2015 Hall of Fame class: Running back Jerome Bettis, wide receiver/returner Tim Brown, defensive end/linebacker Charles Haley, contributor Bill Polian, linebacker Junior Seau, guard Will Shields, center Mick Tingelhoff, and contributor Ron Wolf
To prepare for when the Ravens and Chicago Bears meet in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 2, take a look back at the past 10 editions of the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game and the players who were inducted those seasons. (Note: The 2016 game was canceled because of poor field conditions and the 2011 game was called off because of the lockout.)