Sports

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game through the years

To prepare for when the Ravens and Chicago Bears meet in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 2, take a look back at the past 10 editions of the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game and the players who were inducted those seasons. (Note: The 2016 game was canceled because of poor field conditions and the 2011 game was called off because of the lockout.)

