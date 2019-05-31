Predicting the three stars of Sunday's Ravens-Browns game

Ron Schwane / USA Today Sports

Fellow rookie Terrance West is stealing the headlines in Baltimore because of his Towson and Northwestern High connections, and it's good to see him entering his first game against his hometown team carrying some success. But it will be Crowell, who scored twice in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has 16 rushes for 86 yards, who produces the most in Cleveland's running game. The undrafted rookie from Alabama State won't get as many carries as West, who's slated to be the primary back, but I think his will be the bigger ones -- Crowell's two Week 1 touchdowns were from the three- and 15-yard lines, respectively. In less than half as many carries as West, Crowell is averaging more yards per carry (5.4 to 4.8). Crowell isn't your typical undrafted small-school rookie, either. He was the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year in 2011 at the University of Georgia. He had his high-major career derailed because of criminal issues, but he showed himself as a strong runner in the SEC and through two weeks in the NFL with starter Ben Tate out. It's not a revelation to say this game will be decided in the red zone. The run-happy Browns are facing a Ravens defense that hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown all season and hasn't given up a touchdown in the red zone at all. We'll see which gives first, but I think the Browns do damage here.