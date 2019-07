Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Position: Guard

Drafted: Undrafted in 2019

College: Villanova

High school: Mount Saint Joseph

Hometown: Baltimore

Did you know? Booth was the ninth player in Villanova history to amass 1,500 points and 300 assists in his career. He also played in 148 games, the most by any Villanova player.