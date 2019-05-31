Five under-the-radar players to watch during NFL's divisional round games

Pat Lovell, USA Today Sports

Woodhead isn't the Chargers' starting running back, but he's probably their most explosive and most reliable ball carrier. He's only 5-8, 200 pounds, but watch every time Woodhead gets a carry and note how many times he gets stopped on first contact without at least dragging forward for an extra yard or two. (Hint, it won't be many.) He's also a pass-catching threat, and if the Chargers are going to upset Denver, you can bet Woodhead will be a part of it.