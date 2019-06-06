Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for July 6

Matt Marton / Associated Press
You don’t have to look too hard for the problem last week. Orioles batters combined to hit just .206 over the seven games and averaged just three runs a game ... and that include Sunday's nine-run breakout performance. When you run off a 27-inning scoreless string that stretched from Baltimore to Chicago, you can’t expect to do a lot of winning, and the O’s didn’t. Steve Pearce had a nice week, batting .455 and Caleb Joseph had some big hits. Chris Davis was the most productive hitter with two homers and six RBI. And, of course, Jonathan Schoop (above) welcomed himself back to the majors with a homer on Sunday. Still, it wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t passable overall.
Gail Burton / Associated Press
It wasn’t a great week for the Orioles' defense, though the fielders played well enough to help keep a bunch of games close without anyone actually getting a cigar. Manny Machado made a pair of errors at third and Matt Wieters (above) made a pair of errors behind the plate, but the O’s still managed to remain at the top of the American League (and fourth overall) with their .987 fielding percentage.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.