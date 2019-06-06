Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for July 6

Matt Marton / Associated Press

You don’t have to look too hard for the problem last week. Orioles batters combined to hit just .206 over the seven games and averaged just three runs a game ... and that include Sunday's nine-run breakout performance. When you run off a 27-inning scoreless string that stretched from Baltimore to Chicago, you can’t expect to do a lot of winning, and the O’s didn’t. Steve Pearce had a nice week, batting .455 and Caleb Joseph had some big hits. Chris Davis was the most productive hitter with two homers and six RBI. And, of course, Jonathan Schoop (above) welcomed himself back to the majors with a homer on Sunday. Still, it wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t passable overall.