Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for Sept. 21

The Orioles played a lot of clutch offensive baseball while they tried to hang in the wild card race, but they had no margin for the kind of inconsistency that has dogged them at the plate all season. They averaged just under four runs and scored two or fewer in three of the seven games. That would have been good enough a couple of months ago, since they won one series and split the other on the road, but not now that their chances of reaching the postseason are hanging by a thread.
The Orioles defense turned in a very solid week, making just one error in seven games, and reclaimed the major league lead in fielding percentage and fewest errors. That helped them keep their mathematical playoff hopes alive, such as they are, and proved that there has been no downturn in overall effort as the season slips away. This has been the main strength of the team and continues to be so.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.