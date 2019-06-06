Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for May 26

Greg Fiume / Getty Images

Inconsistency continues to be the watchword for the Orioles offense, which scored a total of 26 runs in six games last week, which wouldn’t be awful if 17 of them had not come in two of those games. They were absolutely toothless with runners in scoring position over the weekend, leaving a bunch of guys on early in Friday night’s marathon shutout and displaying little plate judgement when they had a chance to make a late inning comeback on Sunday. Note to O’s: Just because it’s a 2-0 pitch doesn’t mean you have to swing at it. The advance scouts know you’re going to and opposing pitchers know they don’t have to give in in those situations. On the brighter side, Jimmy Paredes (pictured) finally got enough plate appearances to qualify for the major league rankings and entered this week ranked third in the majors with a .344 average.