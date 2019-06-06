Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for April 27, 2015

GAIL BURTON / Associated Press
It's going to be hard to find fault with an offense that just delivered one of the biggest Orioles performances against the Red Sox in nearly a century, but it was a fairly average week for the lineup during a very frustrating week for the team overall. The club averaged just better than four runs per game in the other six games and that was only good enough in one of them. The club hit a very solid .294 with eight home runs, but there was a lot of late life during the five-game losing streak that embellished the statistics. Jimmy Paredes remained sizzling hot (.400, 3 HR, 9 RBIs), Delmon Young led the team's frequent starters with a .474 average and Manny Machado has found his stride (.320, 2 HR, 6 RBIs). Adam Jones has been so hot all season that his .308 average for the week almost seemed like a letdown.
There are all sorts of explanations for why the Orioles are struggling defensively - injuries, bad luck, infield instability - but Buck Showalter doesn't want to hear them. It's no coincidence that the longest losing streak by the Orioles since 2013 came in a week in which the Orioles committed errors in six of the seven games and committed multiple errors in three of them. The team that has consistently ranked at or near the top of the major league rankings in fielding percentage throughout Showalter's tenure as manager enters this week ranked a dismal 23rd. It doesn't help that the club has lost three very steady middle infielders to injuries, but - as Buck likes to say - nobody's going to feel sorry for you.
Every week, columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.
