Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for April 27, 2015

GAIL BURTON / Associated Press

It's going to be hard to find fault with an offense that just delivered one of the biggest Orioles performances against the Red Sox in nearly a century, but it was a fairly average week for the lineup during a very frustrating week for the team overall. The club averaged just better than four runs per game in the other six games and that was only good enough in one of them. The club hit a very solid .294 with eight home runs, but there was a lot of late life during the five-game losing streak that embellished the statistics. Jimmy Paredes remained sizzling hot (.400, 3 HR, 9 RBIs), Delmon Young led the team's frequent starters with a .474 average and Manny Machado has found his stride (.320, 2 HR, 6 RBIs). Adam Jones has been so hot all season that his .308 average for the week almost seemed like a letdown.