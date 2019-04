Patrick Semansky / AP

The Orioles offense didn’t exactly go out with a bang. The hitters combined for a .229 batting average, which was 10 points lower than their 24th-ranked overall average for the season. They averaged about 3½ runs per game, but 10 of their 25 runs for the week came in one half of the Wednesday doubleheader against the Red Sox. Renato Nunez had a nice week, batting .364 with a home run and five RBIs. Adam Jones (.280 average) and Trey Mancini (five RBIs) remained the most consistent hitters in the lineup. Tim Beckham wrapped up an inconsistent season with a .333 weekly average. Not much else to write home about.