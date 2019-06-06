Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for Sept. 28

Michael Dwyer / Associated Press

Based on the eight errors that knocked the Orioles out of the top spot in majors in fielding percentage, last week was the worst of the year for the defense. The O’s got away with three errors in the opening game of the Nats series, but committed three more on Saturday night and two on Sunday. They actually fell into third place in fielding percentage behind the Dodgers and Marlins – though all are listed at .987 - but remained tied with the Marlins for fewest errors with 73. They could still end up at the top of both categories with a clean final week.