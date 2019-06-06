Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for Sept. 28

Jim Rogash / Getty Images
The three consecutive shutouts at the end of the week dropped the Orioles to 23rd in the majors in combined batting average (.249). The O’s scored 13 runs in the Nationals series and staged late-inning comebacks in two of those games, but overall averaged barely two runs a game for the week and no regular players had a batting average higher than .238 for the week. It might not be so galling if the the first two shutouts had not come at the hands of journeyman Rich Hill on Friday and a start by seven-reliever committee on Saturday.
Based on the eight errors that knocked the Orioles out of the top spot in majors in fielding percentage, last week was the worst of the year for the defense. The O’s got away with three errors in the opening game of the Nats series, but committed three more on Saturday night and two on Sunday. They actually fell into third place in fielding percentage behind the Dodgers and Marlins – though all are listed at .987 - but remained tied with the Marlins for fewest errors with 73. They could still end up at the top of both categories with a clean final week.
