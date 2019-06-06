Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for June 29

Greg Fiume / Getty Images

Orioles defenders had one bad inning last week and it helped cost them their only loss, but it didn’t stop them from continuing their march up the major league rankings in fielding percentage. Where they were once in the bottom ten while they waited for the return of J.J. Hardy and Matt Wieters, they entered this week ranked fourth in the majors and a very close second to the Tigers in the American League. The O’s defense, at its best, has been one of the best in baseball for the past 3 ½ seasons.