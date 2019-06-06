Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for June 29

Mitchell Layton / Getty Images
The once-inconsistent offensive attack continues to hum along. The Orioles scored 31 runs in the six games last week and spread the production throughout the lineup and the bench. Every offensive player scored at least one run except Adam Jones, who missed all but one game with that nagging shoulder injury. Jimmy Paredes is back on a roll, batting .500 for the week with 9 hits in 18 at-bats. Ryan Flaherty (above) has come alive at the plate and batted .353, the best average among the players who appeared in all six games. Overall, Orioles hitters batted .288 and hit eight home runs.
Greg Fiume / Getty Images
Orioles defenders had one bad inning last week and it helped cost them their only loss, but it didn’t stop them from continuing their march up the major league rankings in fielding percentage. Where they were once in the bottom ten while they waited for the return of J.J. Hardy and Matt Wieters, they entered this week ranked fourth in the majors and a very close second to the Tigers in the American League. The O’s defense, at its best, has been one of the best in baseball for the past 3 ½ seasons.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.