Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for Aug. 31

Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press

By most accounts, the real keys to success for any team are pitching and defense, so the Orioles got it half right again last week. Despite a totally deflating trip through Kansas City and Arlington, Texas, the O’s made just a pair of errors in seven games – one by left fielder Steve Pearce and the other by second baseman Jonathan Schoop. That’s about par for the course for an O’s defense that has committed the fewest errors in the major leagues (54) and remains at the top of the major league rankings in fielding percentage. The infield gets most of the attention, of course, but the Orioles continue to throw out runners from the outfield at a terrific rate.