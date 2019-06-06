Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for Aug. 31

LM Otero / Associated Press
It was one of those weeks when you don’t have to worry about the intangibles, because the numbers tell the whole story. The Orioles averaged 2.9 runs and 6.6 hits per game and made that soft offensive performance even softer by averaging double-digit strikeouts (10.3). Ouch. They batted a combined .200, scored a total of 20 runs and averaged 10 strikeouts, so I guess you could give them credit for rounding off. If it weren’t for the eight home runs, this would be a total fail.
By most accounts, the real keys to success for any team are pitching and defense, so the Orioles got it half right again last week. Despite a totally deflating trip through Kansas City and Arlington, Texas, the O’s made just a pair of errors in seven games – one by left fielder Steve Pearce and the other by second baseman Jonathan Schoop. That’s about par for the course for an O’s defense that has committed the fewest errors in the major leagues (54) and remains at the top of the major league rankings in fielding percentage. The infield gets most of the attention, of course, but the Orioles continue to throw out runners from the outfield at a terrific rate.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.