Five for Friday: Orioles' top five most unlikely All-Stars of past 15 years

Bordick made his living as a defensive specialist. Although he was just a .260 career hitter in 14 big league seasons, the former non-drafted free agent set a major league record for shortstops with 110 consecutive error-less games in 2002. But two years earlier, he managed to earn his lone all-star nod when he batted .285 with 80 RBIs and 20 home runs.

Surhoff had a solid 18-year run in the Major Leagues. He was relatively durable, had modest power and hit for a consistent average. But in 1999, he was downright spectacular. Part of a tremendous outfield that included Albert Belle and Brady Anderson, Surhoff set career highs in home runs (28), RBIs (107), doubles (38), hits (207) and runs scored (104). Of course, the Orioles struggled to a 78-84 finish anyway.

Three Orioles appeared in the MLB All-Star Game in Kansas City on Tuesday. It was a landmark achievement for an organization that has struggled to remain relevant in recent years, and hasn't made the playoffs since 1997. In that 15-year stretch of futility, Baltimore has had a lone representative 10 times. And even in the occasional years when it has fielded multiple All-Stars, the players haven't always been household names. So with that in mind, let's take a look at the Orioles' most unlikely All-Star selections since they last made the postseason. My criteria for compiling this list was pretty basic. I simply looked through a year-by-year database of their All-Star selections, and investigated the careers of the organization's less-heralded members. Players with one Orioles All-Star appearance were considered. -- Connor Letourneau