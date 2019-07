After the Orioles loaded the bases in the 10th on a hit-by-pitch and two throwing errors by Danny Duffy, Nick Markakis hit a walk-off single for the win. Markakis had two RBIs in the game. W: Zach Britton; L: Danny Duffy

Rookie Yordano Ventura struck out eight Orioles batters in eight innings in the series opener. Ubaldo Jimenez struggled, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks in six innings. W: Yordano Ventura; L: Ubaldo Jimenez

Look through a brief recap of each of the seven games between the Orioles and the Kansas City Royals in the 2014 season. The two teams meet in the American League Championship Series for a berth in the World Series.