Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

Davis isn't the only Orioles hitter who has been launching balls out of the park. Adam Jones and J.J. Hardy have 10 home runs apiece and the Orioles lead the major leagues with 75 through 54 games. They are on pace to hit 225 home runs this season, which is shy of the club-record 257 home runs hit by the 1996 Orioles. They will have to pick up the pace to top that, but the rising temperatures should help.