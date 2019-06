Nick Wass / Associated Press

Age: 29

Years with Orioles: 2009-15

Skinny: Considered one of the best all-around catchers in baseball before Tommy John elbow reconstruction in 2014, Wieters was forced to split time upon his return this season. It's hard to predict whether a club will gamble on giving him a big long-term contract given his 2015. There's an outside chance that he takes a qualifying offer to return to Baltimore on a lucrative one-year platform deal.