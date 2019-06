Danny Moloshok / Associated Press

The 28-year-old is a free agent at season’s end and is having the best year of his career. The left-handed hitter was batting .326 with a .367 on-base percentage, nine homers and 31 RBIs for the Brewers heading into Thursday night. He is probably the best possible fit for the Orioles this month. He’s a two-time Gold Glover, can play any outfield position and can lead off, which would allow Manny Machado to hit lower in the order. One source said the interest in Parrra throughout baseball has been high, meaning he’ll likely bring a solid prospect or two in return. It doesn’t appear that Thursday’s trade of Carlos Gomez will prevent the Brewers from dealing Parra as well.