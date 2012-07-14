Predicting the Orioles' Opening Day roster

It's a month into Orioles spring training. The team's clubhouse at the Ed Smith Stadium complex is a little roomier after a couple of rounds of roster cuts. But projecting the Orioles' Opening Day roster still offers its share of questions. How will the rotation shake out? Who will be in the back of the bullpen? Who hits leadoff? Or cleanup, for that matter? Who opens the season on the disabled list? So with a little less than three weeks left until the Orioles fly north for their Opening Day contest with the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards, here are our picks to fill the team's 25-man roster. — Eduardo A. Encina