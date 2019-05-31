Orioles on the postseason roster bubble

Coming out of their last day off of the regular season, the Orioles begin a stretch that could help determine the final few spots on the postseason roster. These games could be extended looks at players vying for those spots, or they could be the equivalent of a week-long fourth NFL preseason game, where the players play and their performance does nothing to determine their fate. Either way, this week's "Five for Friday" highlights five Orioles players who could find themselves on the postseason bubble. -- Jon Meoli