Orioles on the postseason roster bubble

Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

Lough hasn't lived up to his billing in limited action for the Orioles this year, and with the addition of Alejandro De Aza in late August and the possibility of Quintin Berry playing the speed role off the bench, Lough could find himself on the outside of the playoff picture. He's certainly a better player than he has been able to show this year, and he would benefit from regular playing time, but given the glut of outfielders, he may not get the chance to show much more this year.