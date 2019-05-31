Orioles' midseason top 10 prospects

Karl Merton Ferrron, Baltimore Sun

Bundy is working his way back from Tommy John elbow surgery last summer, and could be back in the Orioles' stable of arms by the end of August. He's not where he was in 2012 -- a report from a scout on his Carolina League start July 10 in Salem told of a 93-94 mph fastball, good feel for a changeup, but struggles with his breaking ball. Before his surgery, Bundy's fastball was in the high 90s, and he spun a tight breaking ball. Feel for a breaking ball is typically one of the last things to come back after a layoff like his, so that's not a huge cause for concern.Bundy will be on a 75-pitch limit for the rest of the year. But even if he doesn't contribute in 2014, Bundy's ceiling is such that he's still the best prospect in the organization and should compete for a starting rotation spot next spring training.