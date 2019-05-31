Orioles' midseason top 10 prospects

Karl Merton Ferrron, Baltimore Sun
Bundy is working his way back from Tommy John elbow surgery last summer, and could be back in the Orioles' stable of arms by the end of August. He's not where he was in 2012 -- a report from a scout on his Carolina League start July 10 in Salem told of a 93-94 mph fastball, good feel for a changeup, but struggles with his breaking ball. Before his surgery, Bundy's fastball was in the high 90s, and he spun a tight breaking ball. Feel for a breaking ball is typically one of the last things to come back after a layoff like his, so that's not a huge cause for concern.Bundy will be on a 75-pitch limit for the rest of the year. But even if he doesn't contribute in 2014, Bundy's ceiling is such that he's still the best prospect in the organization and should compete for a starting rotation spot next spring training.
Harvey hasn't earned Bundy- or Kevin Gausman-level hype, but he's no less promising than those fellow first-round picks. The Orioles' 2013 first-round pick (No. 22 overall) is 7-4 with a 2.94 ERA in 16 starts as a 19-year-old in the Class-A South Atlantic League, though the most attractive part of his stat line is his 101 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings. Harvey features a low-90s fastball that he can run up to 96 mph, with solid command of the offering, a sharp high-70s breaking ball, and a developing changeup. Both the fastball and curveball grade out as above-average, and he's still got plenty of room to develop physically to add velocity and improve both. Putting Harvey above Bundy would be a master class in recency bias, given how much better Bundy was at Harvey's level than Harvey, but Harvey is in a class of his own in the low minors.
With the MLB trade deadline approaching (and Ravens training camp, which will pull me away from minor league parks for the rest of the summer), now is as good a time as any to provide you with a snapshot of the Orioles minor league system. This list was compiled with multiple looks at each player, plus conversations with industry sources who have seen the Orioles system. Players are ranked not only on their potential, but the realistic impact they can have at the major league level.
