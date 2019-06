Mitchell Layton / Getty Images

Rickard was at his best as a sophomore for the Wildcats, when he batted .347 and was named first-team All-Pac-10. As a junior, he regressed, batting .320, seventh best on the team. None of those six better-hitting teammates, however, are expected to break spring training with a major league club. Rob Refsnyder, above, appeared in 16 games as a September call-up for the New York Yankees last season, but he'll start the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.