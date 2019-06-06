Five way-too-early Orioles storylines to watch

Rob Carr, Getty Images

Schoop's power hasn't been in question, but this year his approach seems to be making that power way more effective. His three home runs have stolen the show, but he's batting .286 though the first nine games of the season and is slugging at almost double his 2014 clip. Everyone assumed a Manny Machado leap this year, but one from Schoop changes the complexion of this lineup for years to come.