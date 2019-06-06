Last chance to purchase your tickets to Brews and O’s!
Sports

Orioles' chances to make All-Star Game

With the MLB All-Star Game two weeks away and voting winding down this week, the questions inevitably turn to who on the red-hot Orioles will represent the team in baseball’s annual showcase game. With so many Orioles mainstays from the game injured or not performing, it’s an interesting list of candidates who could and should be considered for the game, even if the Kansas City Royals fans will make it so no other team’s players can start. 

Jon Meoli
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
70°