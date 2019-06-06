Orioles candidates for playing time in the outfield

While Adam Jones has started 74 of 88 games in center field, the only Oriole to start more than 30 games at one of the corner-outfield spots in 2015 is Delmon Young, who started 37 times in right field, but was released last week. Travis Snider has started the most total games in the corner outfield, with 30 in left and 17 in right.

Alejandro De Aza has the second most starts in left field for the Orioles with 19, but he has been off the roster since late May. Chris Davis didn’t play right field this year until June 26 -- he has started every game but two there since.

It’s anybody’s guess what happens in the outfield in the second half. Here are the candidates for playing time.