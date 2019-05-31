Five for Friday: Bold predictions for the second half of the Orioles' season

The Orioles haven't had a pitcher with 15 wins since Erik Bedard in 2006 and they haven't had two in the same season since Mike Mussina and Scott Erickson in 1999. That could change this season, though. Chris Tillman (above) has pitched very well and already has nine wins to show for it. Jason Hammel hasn't pitched his best but has seven wins. If he stays healthy, he will have a chance to win 15 games, too.

A week out from his 21st birthday, Machado leads the major leagues with 36 doubles, 10 more than the next guy on the list. Brian Roberts holds the franchise record for doubles in a season with 56 in 2009, but Machado might top it by sometime in August. And by season's end, Machado could break Earl Webb's all-time record of 67 doubles set in 1931. He still has a long way to go, but he is on pace to get there.

The Orioles reach the midway point of their 2013 season tonight after they play their 81st game. Their recent struggles aside, fans have to feel good about the first half. They remained relevant and competitive in the AL East. Manny Machado has met the immense hype. And it seems almost a foregone conclusion that Chris Davis will set the club record for homers in a season. Predicting that would be far from daring, but in this week's Five for Friday, Matt Vensel makes five bold Orioles predictions for the second half of the season.