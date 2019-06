The Orioles and the 28-year-old infielder are close to a one-year deal in the range of $2.4 million, according to a source. Cabrera, 28, was nontendered by the San Diego Padres this offseason after hitting just .232 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 90 games in 2014.

The 29-year-old veteran catcher signed a minor league deal last month. Arencibia batted .177 with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs in 63 games for the Texas Rangers in 2014. He also hit .279 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 48 games with Triple-A Round Rock.

Before pitchers and catchers officially report to Sarasota, Fla., on Thursday for the start of spring training, here's a look at the new players -- in alphabetical order -- who will participate in major league camp, as well as some of the notable departures from last season's team.

Dean Jones Jr.