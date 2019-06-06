Orioles' 2015 end-of-season grades
Now that school’s out for the winter, it’s time for our end-of-season Orioles report card. Keep in mind that the letter grade assigned does not suggest a comparison to any other player — just an evaluation of that player’s performance in the context of his talent and role on the team.
Click the captions to read analysis on each player. For players who were with the team before the All-Star Break, midseason grades are included for comparison.
Peter Schmuck
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad