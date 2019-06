Paul Sancya, Associated Press

Ngata has been a part of some outstanding Ravens defenses, but told reporters in Detroit during his first minicamp outside of Baltimore that he has never played with such an athletic group

"It's exciting, man," Ngata said, via the Detroit Free Press. "I've never been a part of a defense like this. You have so many athletes: [Jason Jones], [Ziggy Ansah], [Caraun Reid], Darryl Tapp. You just have so many playmakers all over the front on the D-line. I'm just excited to be a part of it."