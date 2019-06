Mitchell Layton / Getty Images

Obama rarely turned down a chance to see a good basketball game when family was in town. In November 2011, he visited Towson Center when Oregon State, then coached by brother-in-law Craig Robinson, faced the Tigers. Two years later, he was in College Park to see the Beavers win again, this time against favored Maryland (pictured). Finally, in 2015, he returned to Xfinity Center for an NCAA tournament game. The Princeton women, for whom his niece, Leslie Robinson, played, defeated Wisconsin-Green Bay, advancing to face Maryland two days later. Obama did not attend that loss — but Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan did.