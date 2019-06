Gregory Payan / Associated Press

To paraphrase Rick Pitino, Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner aren’t walking through that door, so the Patriots will have some issues to fix on defense in the coming weeks. But on offense, Thursday’s win over the Steelers was as good as they’ve been in a while. Whether they can repeat with only one side of the ball humming remains to be seen, but they’ll have a good test Sunday in Buffalo.