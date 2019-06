Gregory Shamus, Getty Images

Had I put this list together a few weeks later, Stafford would not have made the cut as he turns 26 next month. But it can be easy to forget that Stafford is this young considering he has already played five seasons in the NFL and has thrown for 17,457 yards and 109 touchdowns before his 26th birthday -- pretty impressive stuff. There have been some up and downs for Stafford, but he has one of the NFL's strongest arms and has displayed touch when he slowed down and used good fundamentals. Maybe former Ravens offensive coordinator Jim Caldwell, now the Lions' new head coach, can get him to do that more often.