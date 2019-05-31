NFL power rankings heading into the playoffs

Scott Eklund, Associated Press
Allowing a touchdown or less in five of six games is good, right? The defending champion Seahawks have done that since a loss at Kansas City dropped them to 6-4 and people said they were in trouble, which is crazy. Good luck beating this team in their barn in January.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Matt Ludtke, Associated Press
The Packers beat Detroit and the NFL's second-best defense to win the NFC North, and in the process, jump right behind the team they lost to in the first game of the season. Green Bay survived a scare with Aaron Rodgers' health, but as long as he's clicking, the Packers will, too.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
The last edition of the Sports Blitz power rankings features only playoff teams, because no one outside the league's final 12 can possibly be in the top 10 after the Super Bowl, so why put them there now?