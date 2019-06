It hasn't been pretty, but the Texans are 2-0 after a couple of nail-biters. They are the first team since the 1970 merger to win its first two games on the final play. Sunday's victory was in overtime.

Led by a stingy defense and steady play from Ryan Tannehill, the Dolphins are 2-0. We'll see how legit they are in the next three weeks when they play the Saints, Falcons and then the Ravens in Baltimore.

The Ravens evened their record to 1-1 over the weekend, but they did it with an unimpressive victory over the lowly Cleveland Browns. With a handful of teams improving to 2-0, that wasn't enough to gain ground in this week's rankings. But was their 14-6 victory enough to keep the Ravens from slipping again?