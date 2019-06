The Panthers have won three straight games by an average of 19.3 points. However, those wins were against the lowly Vikings, Rams and Buccaneers, so it remains to be seen if they have staying power.

I don't feel great about having the Cowboys in the top 12 after their fourth loss Sunday, but doing these rankings every week reminds me of how many mediocre teams there are in the NFL this year.

We are eight weeks into the NFL season and the cream is already rising to the top. Elite teams like the Broncos, Saints and Seahawks keep on rolling, while a large group of playoff hopefuls continues to underwhelm. We know that 12 teams make the playoffs, but only 10 seem deserving at this point.