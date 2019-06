In their last-second loss to the Bengals, another team exploited their porous pass defense, something that has seemingly been an issue for them since a Bush was president and not their running back.

After beating the Patriots, it is time to take Rex Ryan's Jets seriously. I don't know if they are playoff contenders. They play the Bengals next, then the Saints, so we'll find out in the next couple of weeks.

It was a fun weekend of football -- well, outside of Baltimore -- with a couple of major upsets and four teams, including the Ravens, losing on last-minute field goals. As a result, my power rankings were shaken up a bit. Are the Broncos still my top team or have the Colts booted them off the mountaintop?