It was more gritty than pretty, but that was a big road win against a solid Miami Dolphins team on Sunday. They still have a long way to climb to crack the top five, but a win against the Green Bay Packers this weekend would help.

We saw Sunday how much Calvin Johnson means to the Lions. With Johnson surprisingly inactive, they mustered just nine points against the Green Bay Packers. It sounds like he won't be out too long, though.

Last week, I dropped the Ravens out of my NFL power rankings after they somehow lost to the Buffalo Bills. (And I'm sure they were heartbroken about it.) This week, they are back in my top 12 after finding a way to beat the Miami Dolphins on the road. So where do they rank now? Start clicking to find out.