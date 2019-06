With their defense playing lights-out and Cam Newton looking good, the Panthers are rolling over teams. For those who say they haven't beaten anyone good, they'll get their chance Sunday in San Francisco.

For the second straight week, the Cowboys went down to the wire. This time, they were the ones who scored a last-minute touchdown to avoid a loss to the Vikings. I still can't tell if these guys are any good.

It was another weird week in the NFL, with upsets galore across the league. The Packers, Saints, Bengals and Ravens all lost games they were favored to win, and the Colts and Seahawks had to rally to avoid the same fate. No new teams entered my power rankings, but there were several changes in the top 12.